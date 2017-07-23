KSN Threat Tracker for Sunday, July 23, 2017

4:45AM Non-severe storms are moving southeastward through southcentral Kansas this morning. Expect heavy downpours with frequent lightning, which will likely move into Wichita within the hour. Radar: http://ksn.com/weather/interactive-radar/
