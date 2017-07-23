Kellogg, I-235 construction continues with ramp, lanes closing Monday

By Published:
(Media General photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There may be changes to your Monday morning commute if you frequent Kellogg and I-235.

The ramp from eastbound Kellogg to northbound I-235 will be closing Monday morning. It will remain closed for the next two and a half months.

Also, the left lanes of northbound and southbound I-235 over Kellogg will close for bridge repairs during that same time frame.

The closings are part of the Red Project that aims to improve the interchange between the two highways. The project started in 2015 and is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2019.

