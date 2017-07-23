Dog dies in south Wichita mobile home fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Fire crews responded to a mobile home fire in south Wichita Sunday.

The fire was first reported by neighbors who saw smoke around 5:00 p.m. at a home in the Pinaire Mobile Home Park.

No one was home at the time of the fire except for a dog that lived there. The dog passed away as a result of the fire.

No other injuries were sustained and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

