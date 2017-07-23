Boil water advisory rescinded for the City of Emporia, Lyon County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the City of Emporia in Lyon County. KDHE officials issued the advisory because of a line break resulting in a loss of pressure in the system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

A boil water advisory remains in effect for the following public water supply systems in Lyon and Coffey counties:

· City of Admire, Lyon County

· City of Allen, Lyon County

· Coffey County Rural Water District 2E, Coffey County

· City of Hartford, Lyon County

· Lyon County Rural Water District 1, Lyon County

· Lyon County Rural Water District 2, Lyon County

· Lyon County Rural Water District 3, Lyon County

· Lyon County Rural Water District 4, Lyon County

· Lyon County Rural Water District 5, Lyon County

· City of Olpe, Lyon County

· Park Place Communities Management, Lyon Count

Public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system failure or shutdown. Regardless of whether it is the supplier or KDHE that announces a boil water advisory, KDHE will issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

Laboratory testing samples collected from the City of Emporia indicate no evidence of contamination, and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.