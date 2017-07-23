Beauties and Beasts animal rescue finds new home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Beauties and Beasts animal rescue group has been working to save animals for some time. Now, they are getting a building on S. Pattie Street, making it the first time the group has had a building they can call their own.

Beauties and Beasts held an open house Saturday to show off their new space. The group says it hopes to attract much-needed local sponsorship.

“We have it open so people can actually come in and see the building raw,” explained Randi Carter, board member of Beauties and Beasts. “See it as is, as we’re taking it over. It kind of lets people see what we need to accomplish, but also let them be part of what we want to accomplish.”

The shelter hopes sponsors will continue to donate and make their operation possible.

