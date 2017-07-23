Beauties and Beasts animal rescue finds new home

By Published: Updated:
The Beauties and Beasts animal rescue group held an open house Saturday to show off its new space. Photo courtesy KSN News
Photo Courtesy KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Beauties and Beasts animal rescue group has been working to save animals for some time. Now, they are getting a building on S. Pattie Street, making it the first time the group has had a building they can call their own.

Beauties and Beasts held an open house Saturday to show off their new space. The group says it hopes to attract much-needed local sponsorship.

“We have it open so people can actually come in and see the building raw,” explained Randi Carter, board member of Beauties and Beasts. “See it as is, as we’re taking it over. It kind of lets people see what we need to accomplish, but also let them be part of what we want to accomplish.”

The shelter hopes sponsors will continue to donate and make their operation possible.

To learn more about the organization, click here.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s