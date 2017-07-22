Royals beat White Sox 7-6 on Merrifield’s sac fly in 10th

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Whit Merrifield’s sacrifice fly in the 10th inning lifted the Kansas City Royals to a 7-6 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.

Merrifield flied out to Melky Cabrera to score Alcides Escobar, who led off the inning with a single.

The Royals, who trailed 5-1 after two innings, got their third walk-off victory in five days. The White Sox have lost seven straight and 10 of 11.

Alex Gordon had three hits and drove in three Royals runs, while Merrifield also had a two-run double in the fourth.

Neftali Feliz (1-0), the seventh Kansas City pitcher, picked up the win, throwing seven pitches in a scoreless 10th.

Tyler Clippard (1-6), who was acquired in a Tuesday trade with the New York Yankees, took the loss in his White Sox debut.