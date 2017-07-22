KSN Threat Tracker for Saturday, July 22, 2017

6AM After a muggy start, we’ll see another day of dangerous heat across Kansas, along with lots of sunshine, breezy southwest winds, and humid conditions. Storms are then expected across the northern half of Kansas later this afternoon, so keep an eye on the radar: http://ksn.com/weather/interactive-radar/
