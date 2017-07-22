Kansas Sen. Roberts pushing to move GOP health plan forward

Pat Roberts
FILE - In this March 23, 2017, file photo, Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Senate Republicans’ struggle to pass a health care bill is jeopardizing another one of President Donald Trump’s top priorities: overhauling America’s tax system. A day after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., delayed a vote on a bill to scrap much of Democrat Barack Obama’s health law, questions lingered about whether congressional Republicans could pass big, complicated pieces of legislation. “The whole idea is to do health care first because you gain an advantage there to go on and do tax reform,” said Roberts. “We’ve sort of bollixed that up but I’m encouraged.” (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas Sen. Pat Roberts is working with fellow Republicans on legislation to overhaul health care even as fellow Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran grabs national headlines for helping to stall the effort.

Roberts acknowledged during an Associated Press interview that he’s not happy with parts of the latest version of the bill to replace the Affordable Care Act.

His staff said he’s been working with the plan’s drafters on provisions protecting financially stressed hospitals and a home health program for rural states.

Roberts said Congress needs to move quickly because delay allows conditions in the health insurance market to worsen.

Moran jumped into the spotlight by tweeting early this week that he couldn’t support the latest version of the GOP plan, denying it a vote that it needed to pass.

