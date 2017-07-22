Kansas City police investigate 3 homicides in 4 hours

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Kansas City police are investigating three shooting deaths that occurred within four hours Friday.

The deaths bring the city’s homicide count to 84 this year.

The Kansas City Star reports officers were sent to an eastern Kansas City home about 10 p.m. Friday and found man dead on the front porch of the home from an apparent gunshot wound.

About 8:15 p.m., a man reported his son had been shot at a northeast Kansas City home. The son was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Witnesses told police the victim was in the front yard when an unknown person shot him. The motive is unclear.

Another man was shot and killed shortly before 6:30 p.m. Friday inside a vehicle at Avenue Car Wash in eastern Kansas City.

