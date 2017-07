Kamerion Wimbley starred for Wichita Northwest, before moving on to play for Florida State, and then several seasons in the NFL. Giving back is important to him. That’s why for the second straight year, he hosted the Wichita Dreams Football Camp at the Boys and Girls Club.

Wimbley wanted to emphasize that the boys learn life skills from football that can be applied to life, such as hard work and maximizing effort.