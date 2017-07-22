House fire in Mount Hope leaves 1 seriously injured

MOUNT HOPE, Kan. (KSNW) – According to authorities, fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Mount Hope.

The fire was first reported around 5:00 p.m. Authorities say a propane explosion was a factor in the fire.

One person is in critical condition and has been taken to the hospital.

Authorities said the fire is now under control.

The house is near Cheney Reservoir.

