House fire in Mount Hope leaves 1 seriously injured

By Published: Updated:
A house fire in Mount Hope has left one person seriously injured. Photo courtesy Scott Dellinger
A house fire in Reno County has left one person in serious condition. Photo courtesy Scott Dellinger

MOUNT HOPE, Kan. (KSNW) – According to authorities, fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Mount Hope.

The fire was first reported around 5:00 p.m. Authorities say a propane explosion was a factor in the fire.

One person is in critical condition and has been taken to the hospital.

Authorities said the fire is now under control.

The house is near Cheney Reservoir.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s