BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – According to dispatchers, fire crews are battling a blaze in Butler County.

A barn is on fire in south Augusta near SW 210th Street and Salter Road.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

KSN has a crew on the way. More details will be released as they become available.

