In the Regional Semi-finals, FC Wichita hosted Midland-Odessa FC. FC Wichita controlled possession for most of the game, they had a few chances to score, but the unthinkable happened.

Midland Odessa FC scored in the 90th minute, to secure the victory and advance in the playoffs. it was a great season for FC Wichita, but it falls in an unpredictable manner.