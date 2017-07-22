Ex-Lawrence para-educator sentenced for sex with student

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – A former Lawrence school district para-educator has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison for having sex with a student.

Thirty-four-year-old Teri Lynn Johnson, of Baldwin City, was sentenced Friday. She was convicted in March of unlawful sexual relations and sexual exploitation of a child, both felonies, and promoting obscenity to a minor, a misdemeanor. Johnson must also register as a sex offender.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the crimes occurred in fall 2015 when the victim – then 17 – was a student at the Douglas County Juvenile Detention Center’s Day School. Prosecutors say the conduct lasted until December of that year.

