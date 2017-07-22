Derby lemonade stand raises money for family mourning loss of son

Nancy Powers organized the event and she said the stand was a simple approach to helping a family that's been through a lot. Photo courtesy KSN News

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – A lemonade stand was set up in Derby Saturday morning to help raise funds for a couple who recently lost their two-month-old son.

Baby Carter died on July 15. Several people have rallied to help the family in their time of need.

Nancy Powers organized the event and she said the stand was a simple approach to helping a family that’s been through a lot.

“It’s pretty devastating the thing they experienced,” said Powers. “If we could just give back, we’ve had a lot of help in our lives over the years. If we can give back, this is an easy thing to do.”

The American Legion Riders also showed up at the lemonade stand.

All of the money raised today will go to the Carter family.

