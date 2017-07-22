Crash injures 4 in south Wichita Saturday morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Four people are injured after a crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian on a bicycle in south Wichita Saturday morning.

One of the people injured is in critical condition.

The crash happened just before noon in the 2100 block of S. Broadway.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. More details will be released as they become available.

The street will be closed for some time and drivers should avoid the area as the scene is still active.

