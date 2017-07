Today marked the beginning of the NBC World Series. Two teams from Kansas played on Sunday. One composed of Kansas players, and one from Mulvane.

316 Elite trailed 5-0 in its game against Round Rock Express, but stormed back to win by a final of 12-5. Mulvane went up against the Fort Collins Bandits, and they scored two in the first and would go on to win by a final of 6-5.