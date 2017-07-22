1 dead after south Wichita hit-and-run

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities have confirmed that the pedestrian on the bicycle has died following the crash on S. Broadway Saturday morning. They say the man on the bicycle was a 37 years old.

According to authorities an SUV hit the man on the bicycle and then ran into a pick-up truck.

“A vehicle struck the bicycle and then the vehicle struck another vehicle,” says Sgt. Bob Gulliver with the Wichita Police Department. “Besides the individual on the bike all the others appeared to have minor injuries.”

Gulliver says there were two people inside the SUV that he says hit the bicycle. And Gulliver says two people in that vehicle ran from the scene.

“They did in fact try to flee the scene,” says Gulliver, adding that the woman who fled is pregnant. The woman has since been taken into police custody. “One was brought back to the scene and officers are still trying to find the other one right now.”

Gulliver says the male driver was pursued by at least one officer, but has not been located as of now.

Right now police are not releasing a description of the man who they say fled the scene. Officers say Broadway and Clark will have a heavy police presence as they continue to investigate with the Wichita Police accident follow-up unit.

—

11:45 a.m.

Four people are injured after a crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian on a bicycle in south Wichita Saturday morning.

One of the people injured is in critical condition.

The crash happened just before noon in the 2100 block of S. Broadway.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. More details will be released as they become available.

The street will be closed for some time and drivers should avoid the area as the scene is still active.

