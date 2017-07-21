Update on ongoing measles investigation in Sedgwick County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Sedgwick County Division of Health are continuing to assess and monitor people who reported contact with a Sedgwick County resident with measles. KDHE is requesting that anyone who was exposed at the locations below and is experiencing fever or rash to please call the Epidemiology Hotline at 1-877-427-7317. Symptoms of measles infection usually appear between 7 and 21 days after exposure.

KDHE is also requesting that anyone who was exposed at the locations below who is at high risk for developing severe measles or who is not vaccinated also call the Hotline for assessment. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines individuals at high risk as infants aged less than 12 months, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems.

Monday, July 10, 2017, between 6:45 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Lamar’s Donuts located at 10051 West 21st Street

Monday, July 10, 2017, between 6:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Pathway Church located at 2001 North Maize Road

Tuesday, July 11, 2017, between 2:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Walmart located at 21st and Maize

Tuesday, July 11, 2017, between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Kwik Shop located at 37th and Maize

Tuesday, July 11, 2017, between 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. Jason’s Deli located at 21st and Ridge

Wednesday, July 12, 2017, between 3:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Jiffy Lube located at 21st and Ridge

Wednesday, July 12, 2017, between 4:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Academy Sports located at 2710 North Maize Road

Wednesday, July 12, 2017, between 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Michael’s located at 2441 North Maize Road

Wednesday, July 12, 2017, between 5:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Family Video located at 29th and Tyler

Thursday July 13, 2017, between 8:00 a.m. 10:30 a.m. Moxley and Wagle Periodontics located at 825 South Hillside

Thursday July 13, 2017, between 8:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Vermillion Elementary located at 501 South James Avenue

KDHE and the Sedgwick County Division of Health recommend that contacts stay home if they have a fever, except to see a healthcare provider. Before visiting a healthcare provider, call ahead so that the provider can take measures to protect other patients and staff.

