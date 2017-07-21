Union: Kansas prison forcing officers to work 16-hour shifts

El Dorado Correctional Facility (KSN File Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A union representing Kansas state employees says some officers at the state’s maximum-security prison outside El Dorado are being required to work 16-hour shifts.

The Kansas Organization of State Employees disclosed Friday that it filed a grievance earlier this month with Corrections Secretary Joe Norwood. KOSE Executive Director Robert Choromanski said the practice is dangerous.

He also said it violates a bargaining agreement between the department and prison employees that keeps officers from being required to work more than 12 hours in a 24-hour period.

Choromanski said eight officers have complained to the union and the practice began in early July. An hours-long disturbance occurred at the El Dorado prison June 29.

Department of Corrections spokesman Todd Fertig declined to comment and called the grievance a personnel matter.

 

