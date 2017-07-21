Trump legal team looking to investigate Mueller aides

JULIE PACE, The Associated Press Published:
Joe Manchin
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., center, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, leaves after a closed-door meeting of that panel on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 20, 2017. The Senate intelligence committee has scheduled perhaps the most high-profile testimony involving the Russian meddling probes since former FBI Director James Comey appeared in June. A lawyer for Trump's powerful son-in-law and adviser says Jared Kushner will speak to the Senate intelligence committee Monday. Donald Trump Jr. is scheduled to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee next Wednesday along with former campaign chairman Paul Manafort. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s legal team is evaluating potential conflicts of interest among members of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigative team.

That’s according to three people with knowledge of the matter.

The revelation comes as Mueller’s probe into Russia’s election meddling appears likely to include some of the Trump family’s business ties. Trump attorney Jay Sekulow tells The Associated Press Thursday that the lawyers “will consistently evaluate the issue of conflicts and raise them in the appropriate venue.”

The people with knowledge of the matter insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

