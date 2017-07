Over 200 kids participated in the Ron Baker Basketball Camp Friday at the YMCA in Andover. The former Shocker and current Knicks guard wanted these kids to get a concept in their minds of how to do things on the court, and then going home and working on what they learned.

Current Shockers Markis McDuffie, Darral Willis, and Zach Brown were also on hand serving as counselors.

There will be camps tomorrow in Wichita, and Sunday in Garden City, both of which still have space.