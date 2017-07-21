One dead, three hurt in Butler County crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead after a car hit a large utility pole.

The crash happened just before 11:15 p.m. at the intersection of Southwest 50th Street and Hopkins Switch. It is between El Dorado and Augusta.

Three other people were in the car when it crashed. They were taken to the hospital. One of them was in critical condition. The other two had serious injuries.

The investigation into what caused the accident is still on going.

