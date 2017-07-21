One dead, three hurt in Butler County crash

By Published: Updated:

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead after a car hit a large utility pole.

The crash happened just before 11:15 p.m. at the intersection of Southwest 50th Street and Hopkins Switch. It is between El Dorado and Augusta.

Three other people were in the car when it crashed. They were taken to the hospital. One of them was in critical condition. The other two had serious injuries.

The investigation into what caused the accident is still on going.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s