Minneapolis chief resigns after fatal shooting

Minneapolis police chief Janee Harteau, center, stands with police inspector Michael Kjos, left, and assistant chief Medaria Arradondo during a news conference Thursday, July 20, 2017, Minneapolis. It was the first time she appeared publicly since the police shooting death of Justine Damond on Saturday. (Maria Alejandra Cardona/Minnesota Public Radio via AP)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minneapolis police chief has resigned following the fatal shooting of an Australian woman by a police officer.

Chief Janee Harteau stepped down Friday, just a day after making her first remarks on the death of 40-year-old Justine Damond. Damond was shot Saturday night by an officer responding to her 911 call about a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her house.

A statement from the city says Harteau quit at the request of Mayor Betsy Hodges.

Harteau was out of the city in the days after the shooting. She said Thursday she had been on personal time and was in touch with her command staff.

The chief and Hodges had recently clashed over Harteau’s appointment of an inspector in a critical precinct. Text messages between the two showed Hodges was angry over lack of notice about the appointment.

