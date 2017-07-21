Man on motorcycle stuck under ambulance on I-35

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – According to dispatchers a 38-year-old man drove his motorcycle under an EMS vehicle on I-35 just north of the Mulvane exit.

The accident happened around 4:30 p.m. in the left northbound lane. According to authorities, the man has been removed from under the ambulance and is in critical condition.

This story is still developing. KSN has a crew on the way.

