Kobach reappoints Election Commissioner Tabitha Lehman

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach reappointed the current Sedgwick County Election Commissioner, Tabitha Lehman, to another four-year term.

The swearing-in ceremony took place in the Sedgwick County Courthouse in Wichita.

Lehman was first appointed by Secretary Kobach in November of 2011 to fill an unexpired term. Kobach then reappointed her in 2013.

Lehman led the combined efforts of Johnson, Sedgwick, Shawnee, and Wyandotte counties in writing a joint RFP for new voting equipment.

The Kansas Secretary of State’s Office is charged with the responsibility of overseeing Kansas elections. While 101 counties elect their election officers, the four largest counties in Kansas have election commissioners appointed by the Secretary of State.

