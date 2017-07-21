Kobach reappoints Election Commissioner Tabitha Lehman

By Published:
Tabitha Lehman . (KSN File Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach reappointed the current Sedgwick County Election Commissioner, Tabitha Lehman, to another four-year term.

The swearing-in ceremony took place in the Sedgwick County Courthouse in Wichita.

Lehman was first appointed by Secretary Kobach in November of 2011 to fill an unexpired term. Kobach then reappointed her in 2013.

Lehman led the combined efforts of Johnson, Sedgwick, Shawnee, and Wyandotte counties in writing a joint RFP for new voting equipment.

The Kansas Secretary of State’s Office is charged with the responsibility of overseeing Kansas elections. While 101 counties elect their election officers, the four largest counties in Kansas have election commissioners appointed by the Secretary of State.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s