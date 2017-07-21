Kids sell homemade lemonade for 8-year-old girl with cancer

By Published: Updated:
Kids in Mulvane help sell lemonade for an 8-year-old girl who has cancer. All funds raised will go to her and her family. Photo courtesy KSN News

MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) – People from all around south central Kansas drove to Mulvane Friday to help a young girl with cancer.

8-year-old Bailey has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. To help her family with medical expenses, a day care in Mulvane opened a lemonade stand.

The kids worked all week to make cookies and lemonade for the stand.

“I thought it would be a great idea for the little kids to know they can make a big impact and to help Bailey,” said Marie Heckathorn, organizer of the lemonade stand.

Bailey’s grandma, Sonya Whitlock, is grateful for the support.

“It’s appreciated because they’ve gone through a lot lately and all the support and all the love that we get helps Bailey out tremendously,” said Whitlock. “It puts a smile on her face.”

Brad Rogg drove from Wichita to donate to the cause.

“There’s giving people out there and that’s what it’s all about,” said Rogg. “It’s helping others as best you can.”

The American Legion Riders also showed up to Bailey’s lemonade stand. All of the money raised will go to Bailey and her family.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s