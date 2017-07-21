Kids sell homemade lemonade for 8-year-old girl with cancer

MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) – People from all around south central Kansas drove to Mulvane Friday to help a young girl with cancer.

8-year-old Bailey has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. To help her family with medical expenses, a day care in Mulvane opened a lemonade stand.

The kids worked all week to make cookies and lemonade for the stand.

“I thought it would be a great idea for the little kids to know they can make a big impact and to help Bailey,” said Marie Heckathorn, organizer of the lemonade stand.

Bailey’s grandma, Sonya Whitlock, is grateful for the support.

“It’s appreciated because they’ve gone through a lot lately and all the support and all the love that we get helps Bailey out tremendously,” said Whitlock. “It puts a smile on her face.”

Brad Rogg drove from Wichita to donate to the cause.

“There’s giving people out there and that’s what it’s all about,” said Rogg. “It’s helping others as best you can.”

The American Legion Riders also showed up to Bailey’s lemonade stand. All of the money raised will go to Bailey and her family.

