Kansas court affirms conviction in Wichita station death

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas Supreme Court has affirmed a man’s conviction in the 2014 beating death of a Wichita radio station employee.

The court on Friday rejected arguments from Antwon Banks that prosecutors presented circumstantial evidence that did not prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt during his trial for first-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Daniel Flores. The justices ruled the state presented sufficient evidence to convict Banks.

Flores was found beaten to death in the basement of a Steckline Communication office in February 2014. Prosecutors said Banks bludgeoned Flores with a fire extinguisher after Flores found Banks scrawling hateful messages about Banks’ former girlfriend on a wall. The girlfriend was a Steckline office manager.

Prosecutors said Banks was upset over a recent breakup with the woman.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.