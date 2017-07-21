Happy 147th birthday Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita is celebrating its 147th birthday today.

As part of the celebration, Monica’s Bundt Cake Company is using the occasion to make bundt cake featuring the Wichita flag. And at Lucinda’s in Old Tow, items with the flag are very popular.

“It’s at a height right now. The word has really been spreading,” said Valerie Reimers, co-owner of Lucinda’s. “You see it everywhere. I’ve even seen it out of town, which is cool and we’re happy to contribute to the local pride.”

Lucinda’s is offering a 20 percent discount on Wichita merchandise today.

Saturday, the Wichita Sedgwick-County Historical Museum is celebrating the city’s birthday, offering free admission if you bring a birthday card.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.