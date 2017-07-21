Former WSU star Alex Harden hosts first basketball camp in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Alex Harden is arguably the most successful Wichita State women’s basketball player of all time. Today, she gave back to the city that did so much for her by having her Alex Harden Basketball Academy in Wichita for the first time.

The current WNBA player for the Phoenix Mercury appreciates the growing she was able to do both on and off the court in Wichita, and wants to give back to future basketball players. The camp runs through tomorrow at the Wichita Sports Forum. For more information, you can visit the camp’s website.

