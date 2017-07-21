Firefighters rescue and revive dog

KGET-TV Published:
Photo courtesy KGET-TV

SOUTHWEST BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) A dog is recovering after Bakersfield firefighters saved him from a home and resuscitated him Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out in Southwest Bakersfield.

When firefighters arrived, the homeowners had evacuated but the dog was still inside.

Fire crews retrieved Jack, but he was suffering from smoke inhalation.

“We did pull that dog to the outside, he actually appeared very lifeless,” said Battalion Chief John Frando. “We administered oxygen via a pet O2 mask that was generously donated by a couple of Girl Scouts just last year.”

Jack was revived and transported to Bakersfield Veterinary Hospital where he’ll remain under observation for any additional injuries or complications.

BFD said $50,000 worth of damage was done to the home.

Arson investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

