FC Wichita gets ready for tomorrow’s matchup against Midland-Odessa FC

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s been a dream run for FC Wichita. But the boys in red aren’t ready for it to end just yet.

As the team gets ready for its South Region semifinal match against Midland-Odessa FC, they took some time to look back on what’s gotten them to this point. The chemistry this team has, combined with the passionate fans cheering them on at Stryker, has allowed the team to play with the utmost confidence.

FC Wichita goes for its ninth straight win tomorrow at 8 p.m. at the Stryker Soccer Complex in East Wichita. If you buy two tickets, you can get the third one free (3 tickets for $20 total).

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s