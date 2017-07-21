FC Wichita gets ready for tomorrow’s matchup against Midland-Odessa FC

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s been a dream run for FC Wichita. But the boys in red aren’t ready for it to end just yet.

As the team gets ready for its South Region semifinal match against Midland-Odessa FC, they took some time to look back on what’s gotten them to this point. The chemistry this team has, combined with the passionate fans cheering them on at Stryker, has allowed the team to play with the utmost confidence.

FC Wichita goes for its ninth straight win tomorrow at 8 p.m. at the Stryker Soccer Complex in East Wichita. If you buy two tickets, you can get the third one free (3 tickets for $20 total).