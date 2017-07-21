Estes praises passage of Department of Homeland Security Authorization Act

WASHINGTON D.C. (KSNW – Congressman Ron Estes, R-Kansas, released a statement Thursday following the House’s passage of H.R. 2825, the Department of Homeland Security Authorization Act.

“America faces mounting threats to our national security from around the globe. Since September 11, 2001, there have been 96 Islamist terror plots or attacks against the U.S. homeland. Of these, 31 have occurred since 2015. This Department of Homeland Security Authorization Act promotes the domestic sharing of counterterrorism information and calls for regular reports to Congress on cost-saving and efficiency activities, including consolidation of facilities and response to operational surges. I believe this legislation will be vital to ensuring America’s continued safety.”

The Homeland Security Authorization Act authorizes the activities of the Department of Homeland Security and provides necessary oversight and guidance to the Department to ensure that it is effectively carrying out the mission of securing the homeland.

A full section-by-section of the legislation can be found here.

