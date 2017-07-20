Wichita police officer kills dog who charged him

Published:
Wichita Police Department (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said an officer fired at and killed a dog who charged at him Wednesday night. It happened around 7 p.m. in the 500 block of North Ash.

Officers were investigating a call. Police said one officer was in the alley when he was charged by a dog. The officer fired at the animal. The dog then charged again at the officer.

“The officer fired his weapon killing the dog,” said Officer Paul Cruz, Wichita Police Department. “We are still investigating this case and looking into the incident.”

