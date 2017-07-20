Wichita man says art will bring solidarity

A Wichita mural that declares "Immigration Is Beautiful" was vandalized for the second time in five weeks. (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Last Month Armondo Minjarez flew out to Miami to accept a Knight Foundation grant for $100,000. He was awarded this money for his ideas to beautify Wichita.

“There was a sense of pride sitting up there on stage,” explained Minjarez. “They had a big map being projected on the screen; there was a little star where Wichita is so it felt really great to be the first Wichita recipient to receive the grant.”

After returning home to Wichita we learned that the secret behind his idea has a motive: to bring communities together. One stroke at a time, Minajarez tells us he plans to create several murals throughout the city of Wichita.

“I’m an artist myself,” explained Minjarez. “So, I know the power behind artwork.”

That power will start in North Wichita on the grain elevators in the Nomar district and extend to the Mcadams area.

“For a while I’ve been wanting to do something that focuses on bringing solidarity between black and brown people in the city and this project just felt like the right opportunity to do it,” said Minjarez.

The project will start August 1st with an official search for artists. If you have an interest in joining the project you can reach the project manager by email: horizontesproject@gmail.com or by visiting his webpage at: armondominjarez.com

