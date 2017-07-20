Water Out in Most of Emporia

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Water service is out to most in Emporia, after an early morning water main break. Emergency officials urge those effected to not call 9-1-1 to report the interruption in service. According to the Emporia Police’s Facebook page, the city knows of the issue and write that Street crews are working hard to fix the problem. Some residents are reporting water but little pressure.
