Two dead in northeast Kansas head-on collision

Fatal crash (Courtesy: KSNT)

HIAWATHA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people died in a head-on collision in northeast Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the two vehicle crash happened around 1:45 p.m. on Highway 73 just south of Hiawatha in Brown County.

KHP reports a 1996 Chevy Suburban was northbound on Highway 73 when it went left of the center into the other lane striking a 2011 Toyota Sienna with four people inside.

The driver of the Suburban was identified as Michael Patrick James, 52, of Horton, who died from his injuries.

The driver of the Toyota was identified as Delywn Boldt, 80, of Upland, Nebraska, who was taken to KU Medical Center with serious injuries. A passenger identified as Patricia Boldt, 80, of Upland, Nebraska was pronounced dead on the scene.

Two other passengers in the Toyota were identified as Luke and Jack Boldt, both 15 and from Leland, North Carolina. Luke was taken to Children’s Mercy and Jack was taken to Horton Community Hospital with serious injuries.

KHP said everyone in the Toyota was wearing a seat belt and James was not.

