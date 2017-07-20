Toddler nearly drowns at Hays Aquatic Park

By Published:

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – First responders were dispatched to the Hays Aquatic Park Wednesday afternoon after a toddler was pulled from the pool not breathing.

According to the Hays Police Department the child was unconscious in the deep end of the zero entry pool.

Hays Aquatic Park lifeguard, Morgan Matthews, pulled the child from the pool and started CPR. Matthews was able to revive the child who was lethargic when officers arrived on the scene.

The child had been at the pool with a daycare provider. The parents of the child were called to the scene and they took the child to the Hays Medical Center.

According to authorities the child has been released in good condition and is expected to not have any lasting injury from the near-drowning incident.

