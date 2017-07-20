Sheriff and police chief address rape charges that were dropped against officer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter and Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay talked about the rape charges that were dropped against a Wichita police officer.

Marlon T. Woolcock was arrested and jailed on suspicion of rape earlier this year. The decision to drop the charges against Woolcock was made by the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office in June.

“The sheriff’s office worked on this case for several months and gathered all the facts to the district attorney’s office to make an informed decision,” said Sheriff Jeff Easter. “The reason it took longer, there was some evidence that had to be tested at the forensic science center. Based upon that evidence, there was no corroborative evidence to charge the case. So the case, has been dismissed against Mr. Woolcock.”

According to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, there was insufficient evidence for charges. However, Sheriff Easter stated that at the time Woolcock was arrested, there was probable cause.

“He got treated like anyone else would in this type of situation. There was probable cause that exists to make the arrest, in which he was,” added Sheriff Easter.

Now, that the criminal case is behind Woolcock, the police department is conducting an internal investigation.

“Because personnel matters are confidential, I’m not going to talk about the internal case. I am able to provide the officer is in an administrative duty pending the outcome of the administrative investigation,” said Chief Gordon Ramsay, Wichita Police Department.

In order to avoid any conflict, the Wichita Police Department requested the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office investigate the case.

