Salvation Army in Emporia, Wichita providing water for Emporia residents

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Salvation Army of Emporia is providing emergency hydration to Emporia-area citizens due to the city water main break.

Bottled water will be distributed to the community from 2:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Friday.

The Salvation Army in Wichita will be collecting cases of bottled water to help those in Emporia with hydration services. If there is a surplus, water will be used in supporting local disaster services in Sedgwick County.

Individuals wanting to make a donation may drop off their bottled water at The Salvation Army at 350 N. Market Street in Wichita.

