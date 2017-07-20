Salvation Army in Emporia, Wichita providing water for Emporia residents

By Published:
Salvation Army logo. (Courtesy Salvation Army)

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Salvation Army of Emporia is providing emergency hydration to Emporia-area citizens due to the city water main break.

Bottled water will be distributed to the community from 2:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Friday.

The Salvation Army in Wichita will be collecting cases of bottled water to help those in Emporia with hydration services. If there is a surplus, water will be used in supporting local disaster services in Sedgwick County.

Individuals wanting to make a donation may drop off their bottled water at The Salvation Army at 350 N. Market Street in Wichita.

