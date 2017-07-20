R.L. Stine talks ‘Goosebumps’ at 1st San Diego Comic-Con

SANDY COHEN, The Associated Press Published:
People arrive for the first day of Comic-Con Thursday, July 20, 2017, in San Diego. Comic-Con, which started as a comic-book convention with 300 participants in 1970 and has grown into a corporate-heavy media showcase that draws more than 130,000 attendees, runs through Sunday in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Comic-Con has given “Goosebumps” creator R.L. Stine a surprise at his first trip to San Diego Comic-Con. The 73-year-old author received the organization’s Inkpot Award, which recognizes contributions to the worlds of comics, fantasy and sci-fi. Past recipients include Steven Spielberg, Neil Gaiman and George Lucas.

Stine appeared at a panel Thursday where he told stories from throughout his career. He said he was initially reluctant to write scary stories for young readers, but once he came up with the name “Goosebumps,” he decided to give it a try. He has now written 130 “Goosebumps” books. He also announced Thursday that a new line of “Goosebumps” comic books is in the works.

Stine also revealed that he only types with his left index finger. It was bandaged Thursday.

Related Posts