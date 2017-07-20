Public can weigh in on Naftzger Park designs next week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell said the public can weigh in on the preferred park design elements for Naftzger Park.

The first public input meeting will be next Thursday and Friday, July 27 and 28, at the office of Wichita Downtown Development. The center is located at 507 East Douglas.

“Again, we want to make it easy for the public to weigh in on these opportunities, but we’re excited about what our downtown is becoming whether it’s Cargill’s new incredible corporate office, what Union Station is doing, what the entire Douglas corridor is doing,” said Mayor Jeff Longwell.

