Public can weigh in on Naftzger Park designs next week

By Published: Updated:
Naftzger Park (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell said the public can weigh in on the preferred park design elements for Naftzger Park.

The first public input meeting will be next Thursday and Friday, July 27 and 28, at the office of Wichita Downtown Development. The center is located at 507 East Douglas.

“Again, we want to make it easy for the public to weigh in on these opportunities, but we’re excited about what our downtown is becoming whether it’s Cargill’s new incredible corporate office, what Union Station is doing, what the entire Douglas corridor is doing,” said Mayor Jeff Longwell.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s