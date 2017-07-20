Oklahoma woman killed in Seward County rollover

LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 44-year-old Oklahoma woman was killed when the SUV she was riding in rolled over. It happened Wednesday three miles southeast of Kismet.

The KHP report says a Chevy TrailBlazer was westbound on Road 13. The SUV struck a deer in the roadway, drove off into the ditch, over-corrected, and entered a field. The driver attempted to pull back onto roadway. The SUV rolled once, flipped end over end, then rolled two more times, throwing the passenger out.

The passenger was identified as Lorrie D. Honea, 44, of Turpin, Oklahoma. She was pronounced dead. The report states she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.