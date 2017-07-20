Oklahoma woman killed in Seward County rollover

Kansas Highway Patrol (KSN File Photo)

LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 44-year-old Oklahoma woman was killed when the SUV she was riding in rolled over. It happened Wednesday three miles southeast of Kismet.

The KHP report says a Chevy TrailBlazer was westbound on Road 13. The SUV struck a deer in the roadway, drove off into the ditch, over-corrected, and entered a field. The driver attempted to pull back onto roadway. The SUV rolled once, flipped end over end, then rolled two more times, throwing the passenger out.

The passenger was identified as Lorrie D. Honea, 44, of Turpin, Oklahoma. She was pronounced dead. The report states she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

