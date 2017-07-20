New payment portal for past due taxes

By Published: Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Residents now have an option to pay their past due tax debt quickly and simply online.

The Kansas Department of Revenue recently launched a web portal that allows taxpayers to use a credit card or electronic fund transfer to pay their bill.

You can find the website 24/7 by clicking here.

Previously, taxpayers had to pay by credit card over the phone, or send in a check to pay their bill. Now, the web portal allows them to set up a payment plan that is always accessible. The web portal conveniently supports popular PC web browsers as well as mobile devices.

“This project is a part of our larger agency wide focus on making government services easier for Kansans to access,” said Revenue Secretary Sam Williams. “The people we serve now have better accessibility to pay at their convenience and set up a payment plan that works realistically for their finances.”

The portal takes payments for both individual and business tax debts. The system has been live since July 14. Hundreds of customers have already used the portal to pay off debts and establish payment plans.

To use the portal, taxpayers should reference information found on the collection notice they received in the mail. Individuals will use their social security number, while businesses will use their Federal Employer Identification Number to login. The case number found on the notice and the zip code from the address of the notice are also required.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s