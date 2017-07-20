More light shed on DCCC investigation

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Allegations against some administrators at Dodge City Community College led to an investigation. The chair of the Board of Trustees that ordered the investigation explains what events led to it.

It all began with a routine audit last fall.

“There was equipment purchased which was delivered to an administrator’s home,” said Morris Reeves, DCCC Trustee Chair.

Gun-related equipment was charged to the college but was not put to college use. Reeves declined to say how much college money was used for these purchases.

“It was significant, and that’s about as much as I can tell you at this point in time,” explained Reeves.

What the audit uncovered convinced the Board of Trustees to hire an independent attorney to investigate. He found that an administrator’s wife was hired to teach a class she was not qualified to teach and that an administrator created false qualifications for an adjunct professor.

“I think there was a violation of district policy regarding nepotism and conflict of interest,” said Reeves.

Reeves said he could not disclose if the false qualifications and the unqualified wife of an administrator are directly related. The investigation has been turned over to the county attorney to decide if any criminal charges are warranted. In the meantime, Reeves is frustrated that he can’t be more transparent.

“The public has a right to this information,” said Reeves. “It’s tax dollars that is paying for it. It’s their college, and they need to know.”+

Reeves also pointed out another problem that the investigation uncovered. He said multiple administrators were found to also be teaching guided studies courses against college policy. He explained that these employees were making six figures to perform one job but were receiving an extra $20,000-$30,000.

Reeves said at this time, no administrators are receiving the additional pay.

