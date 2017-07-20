Learn more about Bike Share ICT

Becky Tuttle, of Bike Share ICT, joined KSN to talk about the program. Bike Share ICT makes 100 cruiser bikes available on-demand from 19 stations throughout downtown Wichita.

Bike Share ICT leverages Zagster, a provider of city bike share programs around the country, to supply the bikes, bike stations, and the app that gives users access. Annual memberships are $30. For college students, annual memberships are $20. Riders can also borrow bikes for $3 per hour.

