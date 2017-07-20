Kansas Democratic Party names executive director

By Published: Updated:
Ethan Corson

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas Democratic Party’s new executive director is a lawyer who has worked on voting rights litigation.

The party announced in a news release Thursday that Ethan Corson, a former U.S. Department of Commerce official, will take the party’s top job beginning August 1.

He previously worked on voter protection litigation for former President Barack Obama’s second campaign in Wisconsin in 2012 and for the Kansas Democratic Party in 2014.

Party Chairman John Gibson says Corson’s previous work is especially important at a time when Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is working to tighten the state’s and the country’s voting laws. Kobach also is running for the GOP nomination for Kansas governor.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s