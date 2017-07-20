Ellsworth PD Facebooks photo of meth, pipe found in grocery store restroom

ELLSWORTH, Kan. (KSNW) – Police departments have been increasingly using social media to help fight crime and find culprits. Today, the Ellsworth Police Department took their social media skills to another level.

An eye-glass case was found in the men’s bathroom of an Ellsworth grocery store. Inside the case was a glass meth pipe and a baggie of at least $50 worth of meth.

Police Chief Emil Halfhill posted the photo of the find onto the Ellsworth Kansas Police Department Facebook page. In the post he noted that gas prices rose today and that, combined with losing $50 worth of meth, may have left the owner in a tight spot.

“If you didn’t notice gas also went up five cents today, so I’m sure losing your meth and paying more for gas sure seems horrible,” he wrote in the post. “Well, do I have a deal for you. If you are the owner of the eye-glass case and meth let us know and we will be more than happy to give you a free ride. Just consider us your Uber for the day.”

The Facebook post received a good deal of attention.

