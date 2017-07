Jake Beber-Frankel and his caddy, Phoebe, are related. She’s his twin sister. He caddied for her a few months back at the U.S. Open Qualifier, and it was such a great experience, that she wanted to reciprocate.

“So much fun but also so scary like you do something wrong he hits a bad shot like it’s on you and you feel bad especially over the short putts you never want him to miss,” said his sister, Phoebe. To learn more on the siblings, watch the video.