Wichita drainage project reaches completion

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Once a big drain on city resources, Wichita has pulled the plug and fixed the problem.

The drainage system in an area that runs from McCormick to Pawnee and McLean to Meridian has been in the planning stages since 1995.

The construction project took 16 months to complete. It included almost two miles of pipe, 620 tons of steel and more than 16,000 tons of concrete.

City Councilman Jeff Blubaugh says it’s all about making Wichita better.

“As we look at making Wichita the best that it can be, new buildings and events are exciting, Paul McCartney is coming to town tonight, and downtown is ripe with construction but it’s projects like this that cement our infrastructure and lay the groundwork for a well-run and vibrant city,” said Blubaugh.

The project cost just shy of $8 million and was completed early.

